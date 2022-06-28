Speak Up Newport Hosts Seminar on Residential Burglary with NBPD July 13

Share this:

Concerned about home break-ins? Come to the Speak Up Newport meeting on July 13 and hear what the Newport Beach Police Department is doing to address residential burglary trends and find out how to prevent your home from being targeted by burglars

Have you heard about recent home break-ins and asked yourself, “What is being done by the police department and what do I need to do to protect my home?”

NBPD Detective Sergeant Brandon Rodriguez, whose Property Crimes Section is tasked with identifying and arresting these burglars, will cover recent residential burglary trends in the city and teach you how to identify suspicious behavior in your neighborhood.

Then, Crime Prevention Specialist Sara Verschueren will share her insight and equip you with effective tools and habits you can implement to deter burglars and make your home a less appealing target.

If you have a question you would like to ask the presenters, please send it to: [email protected].

The Speak Up Newport meeting will be held at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., on Wednesday, July 13. Reception is at 5:15 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m.

To participate in the Free webinar via Zoom, please register at:

http://www.speakupnewport.com/home-break-ins. No Registration required for the LIVE Event.