Speak Up Newport Hosts Webinar Program on New Civic Facilities Jan. 12

Speak Up Newport hosts its next program on January 12, but due to concerns about the Omicron variant the program will be held as a Zoom Webinar from 4 to 5 p.m.

The topic of the program is New Civic Facilities. The quality of life for Newport Beach residents is constantly being improved with new civic facilities. The Newport Beach City Council recently gave two exciting projects the go ahead, the new Jr Lifeguard Headquarters and Library Lecture Hall.

During the webinar, hear representatives from both projects discuss:

What is the need?

How did these projects come about?

What is the current status?

What benefit will these facilities bring to Newport Beach residents?

If you have a question you would like to ask the speakers, please send it to: [email protected]

Zoom attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the program.

Guest speakers are Graham Harvey with the Newport Beach Jr Lifeguard Foundation and Jill Johnson-Tucker Chair of the Library Lecture Hall Committee.

Graham Harvey is a Principal at ARCON Insurance Brokers. He is a graduate of Newport Harbor High School. He was a Newport Beach Lifeguard with several summers as a JG instructor. He has been the JG foundation president for

over 10 years.

Jill Johnson-Tucker in addition to being Chair of the Library Lecture Hall Committee she is a member of the Library Foundation. She also served on the Board of Library Trustees for 8 years.

To participate in this free Zoom Webinar, please register at:

http://www.speakupnewport.com/new-civic-facilities.