Speak Up Newport Meeting on June 10 Discusses Newport Center: Past, Present and Future

How has Newport Center evolved into the Mixed-Use Center it is today? Has it fulfilled the vision of the planners?

Come hear Michael Stockstill, the author of “Transforming the Irvine Ranch” and the recently released “Irvine Ranch Fulfilling the Vision 1977-2025” discuss the planning, development and future of Newport Center, from the Boy Scout Jamboree in 1953 to the recently approved Edwards Cinema site redevelopment.

This Speak Up Newport meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. Reception hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant is at 5:15 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. On-site production provided by Visit Newport Beach. No charge to attend the meeting.

The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. Visit www.speakupnewport.com for meeting details and to register for the Zoom webinar.