Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival Marks 10th anniversary at Balboa Yacht Club June 13

The Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary with events and activities open to the public at the Balboa Yacht Club on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hosted by the Club and supported by the City of Newport Beach, Visit Newport Beach, and additional community sponsors, the event highlights the craftsmanship, design, and maritime heritage of classic wooden boats.

The Wooden Boat Festival offers a rare opportunity for the public to experience a private waterfront venue while viewing a curated collection of 40 wooden-hull vessels. The Concours d’Elegance-style display will feature a range of classic powerboats, sailboats, and custom wooden craft, many of which have been carefully restored or preserved by their owners.

In addition to simply viewing and enjoying the beauty of these boats, visitors will be able to walk the docks, speak with boat owners and builders, and, if one really wants to dig in, learn more about traditional construction methods, materials, and ongoing restoration efforts that help keep these vessels beautiful and on the water.

The featured vessel for the 2026 festival is the Tall Ship Spirit of Dana Point, operated by the Ocean Institute of Dana Point. This replica of a 1770s privateer schooner measuring approximately 118 feet overall represents the design and function of historic coastal trading and patrol vessels used during the Revolutionary War.

The ship was originally constructed in Newport Beach when the Tall Ship was known as the Pilgrim of Newport. Its appearance at the festival welcomes the ship back to her original home in Newport Harbor for all to enjoy and reminisce and reflects the region’s long-standing relationship with maritime education and shipbuilding. She will be open to the public during the festival for boarding and docent-led tours.

In addition to the dockside exhibits, the festival will offer 20-minute harbor cruises in gondolas, live music, maritime education displays, community and vendor booths, and opportunities to learn about local boating and coastal programs. A variety of food and beverage options will be available for purchase.

Family participation is a central part of the event. Children’s programming will include hands-on activities such as toy boat building and interactive learning stations designed to introduce younger visitors to basic boating and marine concepts. The event is designed to appeal to both boating enthusiasts and community members looking for a waterfront family outing.

Admission is $10 per person. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Gondola rides will be ticketed the day of the event at $20 per person. Parking will be available off-site with a complimentary shuttle service to the Club. Additional event details, including schedules, transportation information, and participating exhibitors, can be found at www.newportbeachwoodenboatfestival.com.