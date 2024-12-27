Speak Up Newport Presents the Annual Mayor’s Dinner February 6 at VEA Newport Beach

Share this:

Each year, Speak Up Newport presents the Annual Mayor’s Dinner, which is attended by more than 450 Newport Beach business and community leaders. The event is covered by the local media and videotaped and replayed several times on local Newport Beach cable channels.

The 43rd Annual Speak Up Newport Mayor’s Dinner will be held on Thursday, February 6, at VEA Newport Beach. The event will honor the new incoming mayor of Newport Beach, Joe Stapleton, who will give the annual State of the City Address. The event also includes a special recognition of the City’s past Mayors.

“Speak Up Newport’s Annual Mayor’s Dinner is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate friendships and visit with local dignitaries,” said Speak Up Newport President and former Newport Beach Mayor Edward Selich.

Presenting Sponsor is Weber, Christensen and Heinrichs.

No-host reception begins at 6 p.m. Dinner and program starts at 7 p.m.

Single seat tickets are priced at $175. Underwriter tables of 10 are available at $2,500, with a portion dedicated to the Speak Up Newport Scholarship Fund. Premier Sponsorships, which includes a table of 10 along with additional benefits, are available at $6,500. RSVP by January 16, 2025

The 43rd Annual Mayor’s Dinner will be held at VEA Newport Beach, 900 Newport Center Dr. Visit http://www.speakupnewport.com for tickets.