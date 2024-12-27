Broadway with a Purpose: Segerstrom Center Partners with OC Nonprofits for Thematic Collection Drives

Share this:

As part of its continued commitment to building community and spreading goodwill throughout Orange County, Segerstrom Center for the Arts is partnering with local non-profits during its 2024-2025 Broadway season.

As part of the Center’s mission, their Feel-Good, Do-Good Broadway donation drives address critical topics such as food insecurity, illiteracy, access to educational resources and homelessness.

Lisa Middleton, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Segerstrom Center, said “As our community continues to face various challenges, we encourage everyone to join us to help make a difference. Collection bins will be available at the Center during performances, and further details can be found on our website at www.scfta.org. Together, let’s make this Broadway season unforgettable—not just for the performances we share, but for the lives we touch.”

Building on the success of previous seasons, this initiative invites theatergoers to get involved and contribute to the community by donating items and making a positive impact. With collection bins in the lobby during all Broadway performances for easy access and delivery, the Center hopes to foster a spirit of generosity and togetherness. The upcoming season is tailored to maximize its impact, dividing donation drives into categories based on frequent requests from partner nonprofits, including canned food/dry goods, toys and children’s books, school supplies, and hygiene products.

In order to streamline collections and best meet the community’s critical needs, the Center divided up the Broadway season and assigned three shows to each donation item category. The structure provides clarity for patrons, and the Center will continue to feature a unique nonprofit partner for each show, ensuring diverse community outreach.

The next donation drives scheduled will include:

Back to the Future (December 26, 2024 – January 5, 2025): Toys and Books for Project Giving Light

Kimberly Akimbo (February 1 – 25, 2024): Toys and Books for Children’s Hospital of Orange County

Previous partners include Make-A-Wish, Miracles for Kids, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, United Way of Orange County, Ronald McDonald House, Someone Cares Soup Kitchen, Radiant Heath Center’s Food Pantry, OC Rescue Mission, Noble Friends Foundation, Orange County Animal Care and Caterina’s Club.

Segerstrom Center invites the community to participate in its donation drives, ensuring that every Broadway show is not only a chance to feel good, but also a chance to do good.

Tickets for the 2024-2025 Broadway Series are available for purchase online at www.scfta.org, in person at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, and by phone at (714) 556-2787.

For inquiries about group ticket discounts of 10 or more, call the Group Services offices at (714)755-0236.