Sports: Kirk Triplett Wins Hoag Classic Golf Tournament

Kirk Triplett defeated Woody Austin on the second playoff hole of the Hoag Classic last Sunday when he made a 12-foot eagle putt to claim his seventh victory on PGA TOUR Champions

Triplett and Austin both finished at minus 10 after Triplett birdied the 18th hole to finish at 3-under 68 and enter into the second playoff of his career on PGA TOUR Champions. Triplett reached the green in two and made a left-to-right breaking 12-foot eagle putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Austin, improving his playoff record to 2-0. Triplett took home $270,000, his share of the $1.8 million purse. Austin’s second place finish netted him $158,400.

“You guys have it all here in Orange County,” said Triplett after his win. “For a professional golf tournament, you’ve got great weather, a great golf course, a fantastic clubhouse, a great staff…They just make it really easy. And these tournaments, you need a hook, a connection to the community. My years playing the pro-am here, I played with many people from Hoag Hospital and I know that they make a big difference in this community, so thank you for supporting them.”

The Hoag Classic, Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event, was held March 6 to 10 at the Newport Beach Country Club. The event was presented by Konica Minolta and City National Bank.

The event drew many golf legends back to Newport Beach to compete in one of the most successful philanthropic events on the PGA TOUR Champions.

This year, newly minted as the Hoag Classic, the tournament’s net proceeds will benefit Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian’s programs and services, as well as other local charities.

Golf legends such as Fred Couples, John Daly, Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara and others competed with more than 80 players in the 2019 tournament. Throughout its history, the Hoag Classic has featured players with more than 400 combined worldwide professional victories and 50 major championships.

For more information, visit hoagclassic.com.