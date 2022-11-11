Stapleton, Weigand, Grant and Kleiman Appear Headed for Victory in Newport Beach City Council Races

Share this:

Newport Beach residents went to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to vote on a handful of local city council races as well as Newport-Mesa Unified School District board members, state representatives, U.S. representatives and other key political races.

Eight candidates are vying for seats in Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6, including one incumbent (Joy Brenner) and one running unopposed (Robyn Grant).

Here are the results as of Thursday morning, Nov. 10, according to the VoteOC website.

In the race for Newport Beach City Council, District 1, to replace Diane Dixon, who is termed out, Joe Stapleton was leading Tom Miller 62.73 percent to 37.27 percent.

In the race for Newport Beach City Council, District 3, to replace Duffy Duffield, who is termed out, three candidates were in the running. Eric Weigand is leading with 56.31 percent of the vote, community watchdog Jim Mosher has 27.02 percent, and Amy Peters has 16.67 percent.

For Newport Beach City Council, District 4, to replace Kevin Muldoon, who is termed out, Robyn Grant is the only candidate and has 100 percent of the vote.

In the battle for Newport Beach City Council, District 6, incumbent City Council Member Joy Brenner is trailing Lauren Kleiman, who was behind in the early voting results. Kleiman leads Brenner 53.09 percent to 46.91 percent.

In an emailed statement, Grant wrote that “as a newly elected Newport Beach City Council Member, I look forward to working with my Council colleagues to keep Newport Beach safe and thriving. My number one priority is to be accountable to the residents and provide transparent and independent leadership…Ours is an exceptional city. Great cities don’t just happen. They are built by strong leaders with vision and determination. Newport Beach has a legacy of that kind of leadership, and I will continue that legacy.”

The races for Newport-Mesa Unified School District Governing Board Members had several clear winners.

For Trustee Area 2, Michelle Murphy was leading opponent Danielle Mills 59.44 percent to 40.56 percent.

For Trustee Area 4 Governing Board Member, Lisa Pearson had 56.81 percent of the vote, Barbara George had 33.72 percent, and Kristen Nicole Valle had 9.47 percent.

For Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 5, Michelle Barto had 65.47 percent while Reina Shebesta had 34.53 percent.

For Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 7, Ashley Anderson led the field with 57.36 percent of the vote while Kristen Seaburn had 28.23 percent and Vicky Rodriguez had 14.41 percent.

In a close race for County Supervisor 5th District, incumbent Katrina Foley led challenger Patricia “Pat” Bates 51.02 percent to 48.98 percent.

For State Assembly in the 72nd District, Diane Dixon – a Newport Beach City Council Member who is termed out this year – leads Judie Mancuso 56.93 percent to 43.07 percent.

For State Assembly in the 73rd District, Cottie Petrie-Norris is ahead of Steven “Steve” Choi 53.95 percent to 46.05 percent.

Voter turnout was estimated at 34.6 percent. There were 628, 975 ballots cast. 470,771 were vote by mail ballots, 158,203 were vote center ballots.

For a complete up-to-date list of Orange County election results, visit www.OCVote.gov.