Sunset Jazz at Bayside Hosts Final Two Concerts of Fall on Nov. 15 and 29

Jazz fans know the place to be on Thursday and Friday nights is Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach, but this month you can add Tuesdays to your schedule because the producers of the very successful Sunset Jazz at Bistango summer series, Joe Rothman and John McClure, are continuing to present their special nights of dining and music featuring some of today’s most popular jazz and cabaret artists.

These intimate concerts take place in Bayside Restaurant’s Main Dining Room on Nov. 15 and 29.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, prepare to be thrilled by Sherry Williams and Billy Valentine, with Stuart Elster (piano), Mike Gurrola (bass) and Roy McCurdy (drums).

With the untimely passing of the great jazz and blues singer Barbara Morrison in March, a special tribute will be made to her in a concert also saluting Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles by acclaimed singer Sherry Williams and veteran R&B vocalist and songwriter Billy Valentine. This show will be an “Encore Performance” and will include some special tunes of Barbara’s in addition to those of Ella and Ray’s.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, it’s time for an exciting evening of Brazilian bossa nova and straight-ahead jazz courtesy of Teka (guitar/vocals), Rickey Woodard (saxophone), Quinn Johnson (piano), Kevin Winard (drums), and Hussain Jiffry (bass).

As a special way to close the Fall Encore Supper Club Series, fans of both Bossa Nova and Straight-Ahead jazz will enjoy the velvety vocals and beautiful guitar of Teka Penteriche and her band, featuring the soulful saxophone of Rickey Woodard. Joining Teka and Rickey will be longtime members of Newbossa: Quinn Johnson, pianist-composer, drummer Kevin Winard and bassist Hussain Jiffry. A sampling of tunes to be played will be “Skylark,” “So Many Stars,” “The Waters of March,” “The Look of Love” and “You Stepped Out of A Dream.”

Tickets are $68 plus a $25 per person food or beverage minimum. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Advance reservations required. For tickets and info call (949) 759-5003 or visit www.sunsetjazzatnewport.com.