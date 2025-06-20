Stars Come Out for Inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest June 5-8

The Newport Beach Film Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary last fall with a star-studded lineup of actors, directors, costumers and other noted luminaries of the entertainment world.
The Festival rode the celebratory tailwinds by creating the inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest, presented by the Newport Beach Film Festival June 5-8. The festival featured a diverse lineup of screenings and events, honoring both established and emerging talent in television.
“Our first annual Newport Beach TV Fest brings a recognition of world-class television, storytelling and talent to our community for the first time,” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and Executive Director of the Newport Beach TV Fest. “To launch this event with the casts from ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Yellowjackets,’ along with individual luminaries like Dan Fogelman and Ralph Macchio, is truly remarkable. These represent the pinnacle of television excellence, and we’re thrilled to present such creativity and innovation in Newport Beach, setting the stage for an unforgettable festival.”
The 2025 Newport Beach TV Fest honored a handful of notable stars and shows at the Lido Theater. Among the highlights:
- Kate Hudson received the TV Performance of the Year Award (Actress) for her starring role in the Netflix/Warner Bros. Television comedy series “Running Point,” which was swiftly renewed for Season 2. Hudson, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, received the award immediately following a live recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast moderated by Scott Feinberg, THR’s Executive Editor (Awards), in front of a TV Fest audience. The event kicked off the Newport Beach TV Fest on Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at the Lido Theater.
- Ralph Macchio received the Artist of Distinction Award on Saturday, June 7 at 2 p.m. Following the presentation, “Cobra Kai” star and executive producer William Zabka joined Macchio for a panel discussion, along with “Cobra Kai” co-stars Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan, and series creators and showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg.
- The Outstanding Drama Ensemble Award was presented to “Yellowjackets” on Saturday, June 7 at 4 p.m. Attendees included cast members Samantha Hanratty, Melanie Lynskey, and Christina Ricci.
-