‘Peril in the Alps’ Provides Laughter and Intrigue at Laguna Playhouse Through June 29

There are a handful of famous literary detectives whose exploits have been captured on stage and screen. Among those are Raymond Chandler’s Philip Marlowe, and Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

And then there’s Hercule Poirot, the fictional Belgian detective created by English writer Agatha Christie. Poirot is Christie’s most famous character, having appeared in nearly three dozen novels and more than 50 short stories published between 1920 and 1975.

Poirot has been portrayed by various actors over the years, including Albert Finney, Peter Ustinov, Tony Randall, Alfred Molina, Orson Welles, Kenneth Branagh, and John Malkovich.

For the world premiere of “Peril in the Alps” (based in part on “Poirot Investigates” by Agatha Christie) that runs through June 29 at Laguna Playhouse, Hercule Poirot is played by Omri Schein, and he’s perfectly cast in this humorous romp that’s part whodunnit and part clever comedy whose joy is in watching six actors portray more than two dozen characters.

Schein mainly sticks to his Poirot character, while Valerie Larsen capably portrays Schein’s sidekick Captain Hastings (think Sherlock Holmes’ Watson without the bumbling).

The other four actors – Gabbie Abner, Brian Mackey, Amanda Sitton and Christopher M. Williams – play multiple characters with perfect aplomb.

The play begins with an announcement by the actors about the clever staging we are about to experience. Then away we go in a fast-paced, broadly played tale involving intrigue, missing persons, and of course, murder.

The simple yet practical set design includes set pieces and props rapidly ushered on and off stage, matching the fast exits of the actors and the various characters they play.

You can try to follow the plot, which almost makes sense, but better to relish in the fun of watching the actors make instant character changes while delivering dialogue that advances the plot while offering a humorous turn of phrase.

There is a clever denouement/summing up that helps tie up the loose ends and plot points. The characterizations are broad but suit the play’s style. “Peril in the Alps” is amusing and fun to watch, and zips by in less than two hours (including intermission).

Steven Deitz is both playwright and director, although choreographer is a more accurate description based on the precise blocking and constant movements of the actors.

Marty Burnett’s scenic design is simple yet effective as it assumes a variety of locations including the alps. Elisa Benzoni’s costumes and Peter Herman’s hair and wig design perfectly suit the period.

Ultimately, “Peril in the Alps” is an enjoyable and intriguing evening observing six wonderful actors having as much fun on stage as the audience does watching them.

For tickets, visit www.LagunaPlayhouse.com.