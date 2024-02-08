Student Artists Can Apply by February 16 to the Newport Beach Student Art Exhibition

Share this:

Calling all student artists!

The City of Newport Beach Arts Commission has announced the return of the Student Art Exhibition. This annual event is an opportunity for students grades pre-K through 12 to showcase their creativity.

Artists may submit one original work of art (two-dimensional format only) that will be displayed at the Newport Beach Central Library (1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach) in mid-April, 2024.

The City Arts Commission will select winning entries and awards will be distributed in the form of gift card prizes.

The call for entries will close on Friday, Feb. 16. Entries must be submitted in person to the Newport Beach Central Library (1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach). The application form can be downloaded from the City website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/library-services/cultural-arts/student-art-exhibition-20809/-fsiteid-1 or forms can be picked up at any of the Newport Beach Public Library branches.

For further information, please visit the City website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/73941/638332206924200000 or contact the Newport Beach Cultural Arts Office at (949) 717-3802 or [email protected].