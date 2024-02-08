Visit Newport Beach Gambles on First-Ever Drone Light Show Following Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Share this:

Superbowl LVIII may be held in Las Vegas this year but Visit Newport Beach – the City of Newport Beach’s official Destination Marketing Organization – will score a touchdown thanks to a unique concept that Visit Newport Beach will unveil on Super Bowl Sunday.

Visit Newport Beach will be making history on Sunday, Feb. 11 by launching the first-ever 1,000 drone light show extravaganza taking place above Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the big game.

According to information from Visit Newport Beach, the drone show is scheduled to kick off one hour after the game ends. This 12-minute spectacular promises to captivate the audience with a fusion of eye-catching visuals featuring the theme “Touch Down in Newport Beach.”

The main highlight of the light show includes the opportunity to enter to win a luxurious trip to Newport Beach. The drones will create a QR code in the sky, prompting viewers to scan it and enter for a chance to win a vacation package to Newport Beach, including two nights at Balboa Bay Resort, an Electric Boat cruise in the harbor, whale watching for two, a two-hour Moke rental, $500 in food and beverage credit, a $200 shopping gift card to Fashion Island, and other surprises.

In partnership with COX, the official telecommunications provider of the 1.75 million square foot Allegiant Stadium, the light show will be exclusively live-streamed, ensuring that viewers around the world can experience this event.

In addition to the drone show, Visit Newport Beach is launching a commercial that will air in 60,000 hotel rooms along the Las Vegas strip. The commercial uses fun football catchphrases tailored to the football audience that lets viewers know Newport Beach is “wide open” for visitation year-round.

Using geo-fencing technology, a suite of ads will be launched during game week and beyond, ensuring maximum exposure for the destination.

The drone show is powered by SkyWorx and its team of engineers, pilots, and artists (the same company that provided the drone show for the Balboa Bay Club’s 75th anniversary celebration last fall).

This marks the second consecutive year Visit Newport Beach has targeted football fans, following the success of their first-ever game day commercial that aired during Rihanna’s halftime show.

Watch the drone light show livestream after the Super Bowl at https://watch.yurview.com/videos/visit-newport-beach-drone-light-show-on-big-game-sunday.

For more information, please visit www.TouchdownInNewportBeach.com.