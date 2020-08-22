Newport Beach Public Library Foundation Launches Four-Part Virtual Program With Contemporary Creatives

Share this:

Newport Beach Public Library Foundation announces the launch of a new free four-part virtual program with contemporary creatives in conversation with curator, writer and CEO of the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation Meg Linton.

By Newport Beach Staff

Newport Beach Public Library Foundation (NBPLF) is launching a new series of virtual programs called Studio Chats: A conversation with contemporary creatives in a time of COVID with NBPL Foundation CEO Meg Linton. These 24-minute conversations are followed by a brief Q&A which will give participants an intimate glimpse of what four contemporary artists and an architect are working on and thinking about during this time of physical distancing and uncertainty. The first conversation will be with artist Deborah Aschheim on Tuesday, August 25 at 1:05 p.m. To reserve a virtual seat for this free event, send an email to [email protected] to receive a ZOOM invitation and link.

After a reservation for the event is made, a ZOOM link will be sent along with a little light reading about the presenter, so attendees may enter the conversation prepared with some background information about the guest artist and their work.

This program is the NBPLF’s first foray into virtual programming and is in line with its mission of providing diverse and intellectually stimulating cultural events for the community.

Tuesday, August 25, 1:05pm

Artist Deborah Aschheim discusses her 365 Days of Voters Instagram drawing project. This is an individual’s visual diary documenting voters from all backgrounds and why they vote. Ms. Aschheim has exhibited her work in Orange County at Laguna Art Museum, The Orange County Great Park Gallery, and The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. 365 Days of Voters: https://www.instagram.com/365daysofvoters/

Visit this link for additional information and the full schedule of Studio Chats.