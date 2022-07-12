Stunning New Luxury Destination VEA Newport Beach Welcomes Visitors

Share this:

Stunning.

That’s not the only superlative that guests at the new VEA Newport Beach will be using when they see this sensational hotel transformation. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the property underwent an extensive refresh – more like a rejuvenation or rebirth – and became VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Hotel & Spa.

Guests at the VIP preview party last month quickly found that little remained of the former property, which makes VEA a new experience from the moment you drive up to the pier-inspired entrance with a circular fountain and waterfall.

Strolling around the interior offers myriad delights to explore—a new lobby, revamped restaurants (including VIEW) and bar, cozy and intimate lounges, a wellness center, and a spectacular new pool with cabanas and an al fresco bar that overlooks the golf course and the ocean beyond.

VEA Executive Chef Andy Arndt offered numerous enticing bites that previewed the cuisine to come at the VEA restaurants, including lobster rolls, charred shrimp and beef sliders, while mixologists were kept busy blending signature cocktails.

Spotted at the VIP party were Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon, Newport Beach & Co. President and CEO Gary Sherwin, Newport Beach Film Festival CEO Gregg Schwenk, and numerous community leaders and other VIPs.

“This is a destination unlike any other in our Newport Beach community, and we are beyond thrilled to begin welcoming both locals and visitors to VEA,” said Debbie Snavely, General Manager of VEA Newport Beach. “VEA was built as a gathering place for our community; as a sophisticated destination that our neighbors could return to time and again for cocktails on our lanai or dinner at VIEW, as well as something that would be equally attractive to visitors seeking to experience the best of Southern California’s ocean views and luxury living.”

“As Newport Beach locals ourselves, we are proud to present something created by the community, for the community,” said Kory Kramer of Eagle Four Partners, who together with Lyon Living acquired the property last November. “With the reimagination of the longstanding Marriott property, our objective was to create a resort experience authentic to the Newport Beach community, while being a California costal destination unlike any other.”

The interiors of VEA feature warm woods, muted neutrals, delicate marble, and sculptural glass. The guestrooms were also completely redesigned to provide the ultimate coastal luxury experience. Room amenities include Frette robes and bath towels, luxury Molton Brown bathroom amenities, and Nespresso machines.

While reservations are now being accepted for most room categories, VEA is still putting the final touches on its two new suite categories: four-bedroom Cosmopolitan Retreat suites designed with group travel in mind, and mindful-focused Sanctuary Suites.

VEA Newport Beach is located at 900 Newport Center Dr. Visit www.veanewportbeach.com for more information.