StyleWeekOC Ushers In 10 New Retailers at Fashion Island

Share this:

As the 10th anniversary of Fashion Island’s signature event – StyleWeekOC – kicks off today, coastal California’s favorite destination for style exploration debuts 10 exciting new brands opening soon exclusive to Fashion Island.

These new retailers include:

ALO Yoga: Digitally-native, eco-aware athleisure brand known for studio-to-street style beloved by celebrities and yogis alike. ALO is the first official wellness sponsor of New York Fashion Week.

Allbirds: Originally a direct-to-consumer brand, Allbirds has curated a collection of men’s and women’s shoes and athleisure apparel crafted with planet-friendly, natural materials, like merino wool and eucalyptus trees.

Vuori: Elevated casuals for all inspired by an active coastal California lifestyle with pieces featuring the integration of fitness, creative expression and life.

Buck Mason: Modern, digitally-native brand featuring updated American classics for daily wear.

Rhone: Performance lifestyle brand Rhone offers premium men’s apparel designed with the world’s finest fabrics and cutting edge textile technology, and finished with an unmatched fit and style to create clothing that satisfies both form and function.

Evereve: Modern and versatile women’s clothing with just the right amount of edge.

NextGen by Levi’s. The new NextGen concept store offers ultimate customization featuring an in-store Tailor Shop, as well as a direct-to-garment printer that adds personalized colors and patterns to T-shirts and denim.

Shinobi Menswear: As only the second location for this digitally-native brand, Shinobi Menswear is a luxury men’s clothing collection, known primarily for their exclusive, hand-made leather sneakers from Japan.

Fabletics: Co-founded by Kate Hudson, Fabletics offers athleisure apparel for men and women. The Fashion Island location will feature “Row,” a new workout equipment partnership.

Madison Reed: Transforming at-home hair color with ingredients you can feel good about. The long-lasting hair dye is free of ammonia, parabens, and odors; and full of keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract for shine, softness and extra nourishment.

For more information, visit https://www.fashionisland.com.