‘Protect Your Happy Place’ of Newport Beach on Coastal Cleanup Day Sept. 18

Share this:

Prepare to “Protect Your Happy Place” and participate in Coastal Cleanup Day, hosted by Orange County Coastkeeper on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Orange County Coastkeeper is coordinating cleanup sites throughout the county, providing supplies and collecting data on behalf of the California Coastal Commission.

This is Coastkeeper’s sixth year hosting Coastal Cleanup Day. The volunteer beach cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon and it includes more than 30 sites throughout Orange County, including nine in Newport Beach:

Santa Ana River Cleanup with Newport Beach Surfrider

American Legion Yacht Club, Newport Beach

Back Bay Science Center, Upper Newport Bay Ecological Reserve (invite only)

Corona del Mar State Beach

Crystal Cove State Park – Pelican Parking Lot 3

Crystal Cove State Park – Reef Point

Newport Beach Lifeguard Tower 61

Newport Landing Whale Watching

Upper Newport Bay

Attendance is free and supplies will be provided to attendees if needed. However, Coastkeeper aspires to accomplish a low-waste event and asks that volunteers bring their own cleanup supplies including a bucket or reusable bag, gloves and reusable water bottle.

To participate in virtual cleanups or to find a location near you for Sept. 18, please visit Coastkeeper’s Coastal Cleanup Day page at https://www.coastkeeper.org/get-involved/coastal-cleanup-day/.

The web site has links to specific cleanup sites around the county along with details about what the cleanup at each site encompasses.

To add more fun this year, Coastkeeper is also hosting a month-long virtual event where volunteers can collect trash on any date. Volunteers will be able to contribute to the data collected by Coastal Cleanup Day by using the Clean Swell app and using the group name Coastkeeper Clean.

The Orange County cleanup is part of California Coastal Cleanup Day, organized by the California Coastal Commission with cleanup sites statewide.

This statewide event is part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup, which attracts two million volunteers across the United States and 21 million people globally. It is regarded as the world’s largest trash cleanup event.

This year’s theme is “Protect Your Happy Place” to emphasize that in order for the coastline to continue to provide joy, it must be protected against trash and pollution.

“It is crucial to collect trash and debris throughout our entire coastline because we are the last line of defense to prevent this debris from polluting the ocean and harming marine wildlife,” said Garry Brown, Orange County Coastkeeper’s president and founder. “It’s a global effort that doesn’t happen unless we commit to making a difference locally.”

“Trash and debris pile up at an alarming rate and if we don’t act it can harm our coastline and its wildlife,” said Suzanne Welsh, Orange County Coastkeeper’s volunteer coordinator. “Removing trash from our communities at events like this is a last line of defense in protecting our oceans and the animals that rely on them. While we wish Coastal Cleanup Day was every day, we’re so happy to be able to see everyone get together and make a difference.”

Prior to the pandemic, Orange County Coastkeeper recorded more than 7,000 Orange County volunteers who collected a record-breaking 70,485 pounds of trash and recyclable materials during the three-hour event. Some of the odd findings have included wigs, a flute, car parts and other items.

For more information, visit https://www.coastkeeper.org.

Orange County Coastkeeper works collaboratively with diverse groups in the public and private sectors to achieve healthy, accessible, and sustainable water resources for the region. Coastkeeper achieves this through innovative, effective programs in education, advocacy, restoration, research, enforcement, and conservation. Coastkeeper is a member of the International Waterkeeper Alliance, which has 236 different independent programs across 29 countries.