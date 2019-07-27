Summer concert series returns to Hyatt Newport Beach.

Share this:

The Hyatt Newport Beach has another impressive lineup for its annual summer concert series that runs through Oct. 20.

The Friday night lineup has top acts from the jazz, pop, blues and soul worlds. While most shows take place on Friday nights, the final show of the season will be a Sunday Brunch featuring Damien Escobar and Eric Darius.

Performances take place at the Back Bay Amphitheater, an intimate venue that allows fans to get up-close and personal with their favorite musicians.

Here’s the 2019 Summer Concert Series lineup:

Aug. 16: Boz Scaggs Out of the Blues Tour

Aug. 23: Kenny G

Sept. 6: Sheila E. / Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers

Sept. 13: Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

Sept. 20: West Coast Jam ft. Richard Elliot, Peter White, and DW3

Sept. 27: Keiko Matsui / Oleta Adams

Oct. 4: Very Special Guest TBA 8/5

Oct. 11: Very Special Guest TBA 8/12

Oct. 20: Damien Escobar / Eric Darius (Special Sunday Afternoon Closing Show)

Tickets are $60 to $155, depending on the show and seating area.

Cameras are allowed in the venue, but no video or flash.

A seat will be provided, so you do not need to bring a chair or blanket. But do bring a light jacket, the evenings can be chilly.

A dinner buffet is offered in the Hyatt’s SHOR Restaurant starting at 5:30 p.m. each Friday night. The cost of the buffet is $58 per person. The lobby lounge also offers small plates and beverages available before, during and after the show. The concert venue also offers a full bar during the show.

Bottles of wine may be purchased in the lobby lounge and be brought into the venue upon showing the purchase receipt at the entrance. No glassware is allowed and plastic cups must be used.

Please do not bring outside alcohol, glass containers of any kind (which includes wine glasses).

Drinks purchased in the lobby lounge may be brought into the venue; staff will assist in switching from glass to plastic at the entrance of the venue.

Parking is $25 to self park or $35 valet. Save time and money by using the free Bayside Restaurant shuttle. Bayside is located a half mile from the venue and once again will be offering complimentary shuttle service to and from the Friday night concerts. Parking at Bayside is complimentary. Enjoy dinner, then hop aboard the Bayside shuttle and go directly to the Hyatt entrance.

When you get to the Hyatt, visit the Bayside booth and pick up a card good for a complimentary dessert any Friday when there’s a concert.

After the Hyatt concert, savor your complimentary dessert while enjoying Bayside’s popular Friday Night Jazz Jam Session with Ron Kobayashi from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Bayside has a $20 menu that comes with a glass of Rodney strong chardonnay or cabernet. Choose from a NY minute steak served with wilted spinach and a mushroom “Diane” sauce, yellowfin tuna tataki served with a sesame seaweed salad and avocado soy sauce, or shrimp scampi served with pesto rosso bruschetta in a white wine sauce.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit series.hyattconcerts.com or call the box office at (949) 360-7800. Tickets may be available for purchase at the door.

Select ‘Make A Wish Preferred Seating’ in Row F or G and $25 will be donated to help grant a child’s wish.

For more information, visit baysiderestaurant.com.