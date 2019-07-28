San Manuel Golf Tournament Raises $275K for Charity

Share this:

More than 600 golfers teed off recently in support of an annual charity event held on an ocean-view golf course in Newport Beach.

San Manuel Casino, in partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, hosted its 21st Annual San Manuel Golf Tournament on July 16 and 17, raising more than $275,000 for five impactful Native American nonprofit organizations from across the country, according to a press release shared on July 18.

The tournament was held at Pelican Hill Resort Club in Newport Coast and produced by Orange County Golf Events & ChariTee Consulting.

This year, San Manuel’s Charitable Giving Program selected five deserving nonprofit organizations focused on education, health, economic and community development, or special projects to honor with the proceeds from this annual event, the statement explains.

The 2019 tournament charity recipients included: California Consortium for Urban Indian Health; California Indian Legal Services; Chief Seattle Club from Seattle; Haskell Foundation in Lawrence, Kans.; and Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, based on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Each organization will receive approximately $55,000 in unrestricted funds that will provide financial support through college scholarships, health services and cultural development for tribal communities.

“Even in our 21st year, I am continually amazed by the generosity of our sponsors and partners to continue San Manuel’s mission of assisting philanthropic organizations in the broader community,” Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, said in the prepared statement. “These five organizations are dedicated to improving the lives of so many Native American communities across the nation and we are so proud to be in a position where we can help. The tournament is just one of the many ways San Manuel embodies a culture of giving back.”

Over the last 20 years, the annual San Manuel Golf Tournament has donated more than $1.6 million in charitable funds to 36 non-profit organizations.

For more information, visit: sanmanuel-nsn.gov/Charitable-Giving.