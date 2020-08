Summer Sunday Evenings with Pacific Symphony on KUSC

Share this:

Pacific Symphony’s official classical radio station, KUSC 91.5 FM, will broadcast six of the Symphony’s 2019-20 Classical Series concerts to over half a million listeners in Southern and Central California on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. from August 2 through Sept. 6.

All programs were recorded live in concert at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Popular KUSC personality Rich Capparela hosts the broadcasts, which include interviews with Music Director Carl St.Clair, guest artists and Symphony musicians. Each rebroadcast will also feature a live preview talk at 6 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live (on the Pacific Symphony’s Facebook page), hosted by Music Director Carl St.Clair and Rich Capparela and featuring interviews with guest musicians.

Alan Chapman’s original pre-concert talks and program notes for each concert can be found on www.PacificSymphony.org.

Summer Sunday Evenings schedule:

TCHAIKOVSKY’S “PATHÉTIQUE”

Sunday, August 2 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Dennis Kim, violin

JOHN WILLIAMS: “Tributes! For Seiji”

SAINT-SAËNS: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso

RAVEL: “Tzigane”

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”

RHAPSODY IN BLUE

Sunday, August 9 • 7 p.m.

Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Aaron Diehl, piano

GEORGE CHADWICK: “Jubilee” from “Symphonic Sketches”

FLORENCE PRICE: “Dances in the Canebrakes”

FLORENCE PRICE: Piano Concerto in One Movement

GEORGE GERSHWIN: “Rhapsody in Blue”

GEORGE GERSHWIN: “An American in Paris”

BEETHOVEN’S SEVENTH

Sunday, August 16 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Vadym Kholodenko, piano

ELLIOT GOLDENTHAL: Adagio for Carl’s 30th (World Premiere)

PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 3

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 7

BEETHOVEN’S VIOLIN CONCERTO

Sunday, August 23 • 7 p.m.

Christian Arming, conductor

Clara-Jumi Kang, violin

BEETHOVEN: Violin Concerto

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 8

BERLIOZ’S FANTASTICAL SYMPHONY

Sunday, August 30 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Alain Lefèvre, piano

RAVEL: “Le Tombeau de Couperin”

RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G Major

BERLIOZ: “Symphonie Fantastique”

HADELICH PLAYS PAGANINI

Sunday, Sept. 6 • 7 p.m.

Michael Francis, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

CHRISTOPHER ROUSE: “Prospero’s Rooms”

PAGANINI: Violin Concerto No. 1

RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 3