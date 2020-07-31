Newport Juice Company and Angels Baseball Hit Home Runs for Charity

Share this:

Miracles for Kids, an Orange County-based nonprofit that helps low-income families with critically-ill children battle bankruptcy, homelessness and depression, has partnered with one of the nation’s leading premium craft juice companies, Perricone Juices (with executive offices in Newport Beach) and the Los Angeles Angels for the Third Annual “Home Runs for Kids” Program.

Through this program, Perricone Juices is doubling its past donation of $250 per home run and this year will be donating $500 to Miracles for Kids for every home run the Angels hit this regular season. Each home run donation will provide a family with a sick child enough food or a rent check for an entire month.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this partnership for a third year in a row and are beyond fortunate for the continued generosity of both Perricone Juices and the Los Angeles Angels,” said Autumn Strier, co-founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “The families we serve have been decimated by the pandemic, many fighting COVID right now, and the funds raised will make an astounding impact on our community’s most vulnerable critically-ill children and families in need.”

During the past two years, Perricone Juices committed to donating $250 per home run through the Home Runs for Kids Program, raising nearly $100,000 to date to directly benefit Miracles for Kids’ patient families.

Perricone Juices is a longtime supporter and advocate of the organization, taking part in various programs and volunteer projects throughout the years. CEO Joe Perricone was named Miracles for Kids’ 2018 Miracle Maker Honoree at the Annual Night of Miracles Gala. Perricone Juices CEO and Partner Bob Rovzar also serves on the nonprofit’s Board of Directors.

The company also played a large role in the creation of Miracle Manor, Miracles for Kids’ 12-unit apartment complex that provides subsidized housing to critically-ill children and their families at risk of homelessness.

“Our team at Perricone Juices looks forward to the Home Runs for Kids Program every year. We believe in Miracles for Kids and its mission and we feel lucky to be a part of their life-changing work,” says Perricone. “We know it’s going to be a great Angels season and can’t wait to root for not only the team but also for these critically-ill children and their families who especially now, need our help more than ever.”

The Los Angeles Angels’ 60-game season began July 24. The home opener was on July 28 against the Mariners.

“We are honored to be partnering with Miracles for Kids and our friends at Perricone Juices again this season,” notes Dennis Kuhl, Chairman of Angels Baseball and a longtime Newport Beach resident. “This partnership is a wonderful way to better serve the families and children in our community while providing our players with a rewarding reason to give it their all, and our fans with another excuse to cheer on the team.”

The Angels’ final game of the 2020 regular season is on Sunday, September 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. At that time, based on the final count of home runs by the Angels, Perricone Juices will present Miracles for Kids with a check to benefit the families supported by the organization.

Miracles for Kids is one of the only organizations on the West Coast providing monthly financial assistance, subsidized housing, mental health services and wellness activities to families with a critically-ill child. The services help to create stability when families are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child’s life. Visit www.miraclesforkids.org.

Perricone Juices is a 3rd generation, family-owned grower and manufacturer of premium craft juice. As the largest one of its kind in the Western U.S., they maintain old fashioned values, a deep commitment to quality and honest-to-goodness farm to table freshness dating back over 78 years. Today, they are one of the nation’s premier citrus growers and a marketplace leader. Visit www.perriconefarms.com.