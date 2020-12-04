Sunday Musicale Holiday Concert featuring ACE Trio Dec. 13

Share this:

The Newport Beach Public Library presents a virtual Sunday Musicale holiday concert featuring ACE Trio, beginning Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. Music lovers can view the concert for free at https://www.newportbeachlibrary.org/ebranch/virtual-programming.

This holiday concert will include a special arrangement of the festive classic “Sleighride!” and many more holiday favorites.

Ace Trio is comprised of Shannon Canchola, flute; Ryan Glass, clarinet; and Jason Stoll, piano.

ACE Trio is a Los Angeles based classical modern ensemble rapidly distinguishing itself as one of the newest leading groups of its generation.

With degrees earned from the Juilliard School, University of California Los Angeles, California State University Northridge, Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory, Cal Arts, and University of Redlands, ACE Trio has performed in recital series including the Wrightwood Classical Concert Series, Music by the Sea Encinitas, The Interludes in Torrance, The Brand Associates Music Series, St. Matthew’s United Methodist Concert Series, and the Pasadena City College Guest Artist Series.

The trio was named the Beverly Hills National Audition Chamber Ensemble Competition winners in 2018 where they competed among the highest level of musicianship Los Angeles has to offer.

Flutist Shannon Canchola can be heard recording for many films and albums, as well as working directly with World of Warcraft composer Jason Hayes as a member of his video game band Critical Hit.

Ryan Glass is a well-known independent film composer with his work heard in the films “Amusia” (2017) and “Sellout” (2017). Shannon and Ryan have also worked with award-winning artists such as Ariana Grande for the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2019.

Jason Stoll has performed as a soloist throughout California, New York, Toronto and orchestral appearances with the Miami Music Festival Orchestra, the York Symphony Orchestra, and the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. He has competed internationally and was named a Semi-finalist in the 2015 Dublin International Piano Competition and a Finalist in the 2013 American Paderewski Piano Competition.

ACE Trio is continually pushing at the edges of what it means to be a contemporary chamber ensemble. They perform their own innovative arrangements and strive to include all contemporary music by living composers from around the world that is accessible and diverse.

This event is funded by generous donations from the Friends of the Library. The Newport Beach Public Library presents a variety of programs that foster cultural arts enrichment. .

For more information, please contact the Library at 949-717-3800, option 2, or visit the website at www.newportbeachlibrary.org.