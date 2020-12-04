Festival of Arts Hosts Free Virtual Gala ‘Simply ARTrageous’ on Dec. 5

Share this:

Things are about to get ARTrageous!

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, producer of the annual Pageant of the Masters, is hosting a virtual gala event dubbed Simply ARTrageous: Live the Legacy, on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The star-studded virtual event will be hosted by jazz musician musician, composer and producer Tony Guerrero and actor, comedian and writer Dave Foley, co-founder of the comedy group The Kids in the Hall.

The event is free to attend and sponsored by Stephen R. Davy Violins, The Ritz-Carlton of Laguna Niguel, Partners Bank of California and Yamaha.

“We’ve gone virtual – reimagining our traditional end-of-season Celebrity Gala fundraiser to re-unite and celebrate our rich legacy with the community and our supporters,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach.

The virtual gala promises an evening of fun, laughter and nostalgia. Many surprises are planned for the evening including appearances by celebrity guests Bryan Cranston, Kate Flannery, Joe Mantegna (a longtime fan of the Pageant of the Masters), and Jane Lynch. Guests will enjoy musical performances by The Salty Suites, Melissa Manchester, Laura Dickinson, Starr Parodi and Jeff Eden Fair.

Anyone donating $100 or more will be automatically entered into a drawing to win prizes ranging from a weekend getaway package at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel (valued at $2,500) to prestigious artwork from ceramic artist Mike Tauber (valued at $320) and two loge center tickets plus an invite to walk the red carpet at the 2021 Pageant of the Masters Celebrity Benefit Night (valued at $490).

Proceeds from the virtual event will help support the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters and, in turn, local artists and the arts community.

To donate, join the Pageant Legacy Society or learn more about the event visit www.foapom.com/virtual-gala.

RSVPs are recommended, but not required. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com.