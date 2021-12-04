Sunset Jazz at Bayside Features Cool Jazz and Hot Cuisine This December

Share this:

Cool Jazz and hot cuisine combine on Tuesday nights this month as the producers of the very successful Sunset Jazz at Newport summer series, Joe Rothman and John McClure, return to present their special nights of dining and music at Bayside Restaurant, a venue renowned for its cuisine and live music concerts.

Sunset Jazz at Bayside is what Rothman and McClure are calling their “Supper Club” edition, and it’s a perfect pairing of top jazz singers and musicians with exquisite cuisine, all offered in Bayside’s tented pavilion.

The series started in November, and concludes with a pair of can’t miss concerts on December 7 and 14.

Advance reservations are required. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The music is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Bayside Restaurant is located at 900 Bayside Dr. in Newport Beach.

Tickets are $55 to $65. Bayside Restaurant requires a minimum of $25 per person. Corkage Fee is $18. Fee Valet Parking. To view the Bayside menu, go to: www.baysiderestaurant.com/menu.

For tickets and more information, visit www.SunsetJazzatNewport.com.

Tuesday, Dec.7: Carol Welsman Quartet featuring Dave Tull (drums/vocals), Hussain Jiffry (bass), Mitchell Long (guitar/vocals).

This evening celebrating The Great American Songbook features six-time JUNO Award-nominated jazz vocalist and pianist Carol Weisman, who returns to Sunset Jazz with her quintet featuring Dave “I Just Want to Get Paid” Tull, Hussain Jiffry (Herb Alpert) and Mitchell Long, an extraordinary guitarist & vocalist. “Blessed with so many musical gifts-taste, time, projection and a rhythmic sense of when to change chords—Carol’s piano playing is beyond reproach, warm yet rhythmically sharp, giving her voice a perfect hammock of support to swing in” said Rex Reed.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: John Proulx Quartet featuring Carl Saunders (trumpet), Alex Frank (bass), Dean Koba (drums).

A Grammy-winning composer and recording artist, Proulx will perform his tribute to Nat King Cole and Chet Baker, along with special guest Carl Saunders. Look for a few jazzy holiday tunes this evening. John’s piano playing is hot and swinging, and his voice recalls the smooth, mellow sounds of a young Chet Baker. This series finale concert will set the perfect tone for getting everyone in the mood for the Holiday season.