Celebrate the Holiday Season at Farmhouse With New Menu Items

Did you get your Booster yet?

No, I’m not referring to the vaccine booster shot. This Booster is a new cocktail created by noted Chef de Swigs Anthony Laborin of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens restaurant. The Booster mixes passion fruit, lemon, orange clove, tincture, and salt gin, and is the third iteration of the restaurant’s popular pandemic-inspired sips. The Vaccine was introduced in spring 2020 and The Second Dose in summer 2021.

In addition to creative cocktails, Farmhouse has added new seasonal menu items courtesy of owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead.

These new entrées include Spaghetti Squash & Braised Green Enchiladas, Grilled Dijon Soy Rubbed Pork Tenderloin, Pomegranate Glazed Salmon Salad and Panko, Dijon, Herb Crusted Icelandic Cod.

New sides include Roast Spaghetti Squash & 3 Cheese Gratin and Blistered Brussels Sprouts & Cipollini Onions.

And with the weather turning chilly (sooner or later), you can enjoy Farmhouse cuisine from the comfort of Farmhouse’s heated and covered open-air dining room adorned with holiday decor including a stunning Christmas tree.

You can also give back this holiday season by ordering the Swig for Selflessness. Available Monday through Sunday, each Farmhouse “Swig” sold supports a local charity with 50 percent of all sales donated. Each week Farmhouse’s talented cocktail specialists concoct an innovative new cocktail.

More about the seasonal fare I’m looking forward to trying:

Autonomy Farms Chicken Liver Paté ($18) with pickled mouse melons and red onions, house made seasonal jam, and grilled Rye Goods Co. bread.

Pomegranate Glazed Salmon Salad ($29) with pink lady apples, roast butternut squash, mixed lettuce, dragon fruit vinaigrette, fennel-radish slaw, candied pecans.

Panko, Dijon, Herb Crusted Icelandic Cod ($35) with broccoli, cipollini onions, spinach & roast butternut squash, Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project rye & sonora grain, apple-raisin pomegranate slaw, apple cider molasses glaze.

Grilled Dijon Soy Rubbed Pork Tenderloin ($31) with braised red cabbage, apple-raisin compote, sweet mashed potatoes, apple jack brandy sauce.

Spaghetti Squash & Braised Green Enchiladas ($27) with cauliflower bechamel, braised greens, potatoes and caramelized onions, Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project blue corn tortillas, guajillo sauce, white cheddar cheese, chorizo spiced cauliflower rice, brussels sprouts, roast carrots & cipollini onions, cherry tomato avocado relish.

Farmhouse is open daily 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit www.farmhouserg.com.