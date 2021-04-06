Sunset Jazz Supper Club Debuts at Bayside Restaurant

Share this:

The producers of the popular Sunset Jazz at Newport summer series, Joe Rothman and John McClure, can’t wait for summer so the duo is presenting a special series of Sunset Jazz Supper Clubs on the expanded patio at Bayside Restaurant.

These evenings of dining and music take place on Thursday nights in April, and feature familiar names in the jazz world.

Advance reservations are required. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $65, with a $25 per person food/beverage minimum. Tickets are available by calling (949) 759-5003, or download an order form on the Bayside Restaurant website at www.BaysideRestaurant.com. Visit http://www.sunsetjazzatnewport.com for more information. Bayside Restaurant is located at 900 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach.

April 13: Tom Scott Quintet featuring Benny Benack III

Tom Scott is a renowned composer, arranger, producer, music director, saxophonist and educator. His 33 solo recordings have earned him 13 Grammy nominations and 3 Grammy awards. In 2017, he received his first Emmy Award nomination for Musical Direction of the Tony Bennett 90th Birthday TV Special on NBC. Tom Scott’s career as a guest artist spans more than 500 recordings by such diverse artists as Barbara Streisand, Quincy Jones, Thelonius Monk, the Blues Brothers, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Aerosmith. His numerous contributions as a player and arranger include Joni Mitchell’s “Court and Spark,” Steely Dan’s “Aja,” Carole King’s “Jazzman,” Paul McCartney’s “Listen to What the Man Said,” and the latest release of “A Star is Born,” among many other recordings.

Benny Benack III is a trumpeter and singer who has proven to be a rare talent: not only a fiery trumpet player with a stirring command of the postbop trumpet vernacular in the vein of Kenny Dorham and Blue Mitchell, but also a singer with a sly, mature, naturally expressive delivery in the post-Sinatra mold, performing standards and his own astute songs with a thrilling sense of showmanship. His superb intonation and bracing virtuosity enable him to handle astounding feats of originally composed vocalese (complex solos with written lyrics).

April 27: Ken Peplowski Quintet featuring Dan Barrett

Born in Cleveland, Ken Peplowski moved to New York City, and was soon playing everything from Dixieland to symphony orchestras. As a past longtime performer/consultant to The Jazz Cruise, Ken was elected into the Jazz Cruise Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2014, Ken was the recipient of the Sarasota Jazz Festival’s “Satchmo” award, given to him for his “unique and enduring contribution to the living history of jazz.” The litany of musicians Ken has collaborated with includes Mel Torme, Leon Redbone, Charlie Byrd, Peggy Lee, George Shearing, Madonna, Hank Jones, Dave Frishberg, Rosemary Clooney, Houston Person and more recently Marianne Faithfull and Cuban vocalist Isaac Delgado. Ken’s new CD is called “Sunrise” and it’s a big band record of new arrangements written exclusively for him, plus some reworking of classic arrangements. He is currently the artistic director of the Sarasota Jazz Festival, the Newport Beach Jazz Party and the Newport, Oregon Jazz Party.

Dan Barrett was born in Pasadena and raised in nearby Costa Mesa, and is known as a professional trombonist/cornetist, arranger and composer. He began playing the trombone at the age of eleven, and the cornet shortly thereafter. In high school he formed his first group, the Back Bay Jazz Band. He has recorded for Concord Records, Arbors Records and has his own Blue Swing Recordings label. Dan has played Carnegie Hall five times and was featured in bands led by swing-era icons Benny Goodman and Buck Clayton. In addition to his free-lance activities, Dan continues to pursue his interest in arranging and orchestration. Dan is a longtime friend and favorite performer at both the West Coast Jazz Party and the Newport Beach Jazz Party.