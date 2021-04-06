Take the Mayor’s Challenge Pledge for Water Conservation in Newport Beach

Share this:

Join Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery and the Wyland Foundation in reducing water consumption and energy usage, and in the process help Newport Beach win the title of the “Most Water Wise” city in the nation, during the national Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

My Water Pledge is a friendly competition between cities across the US to see who can be the most “water-wise.” Mayors nationwide will challenge their residents to conserve water, energy and other natural resources on behalf of their city through a series of informative, easy-to-use pledges online.

Cities with the highest percentage of resident who take the challenge win. Cities will compete in the following population categories: 5,000-29,999, 30,000-99,999, 100,000-299,999. 300,000-599,999, 600,000+. Participants in the winning cities are eligible to win hundreds of prizes. Last year, the challenge awarded more than $50,000 in prizes to nearly 300 residents in U.S. cities.

By taking part, you can nominate a deserving non-profit in your town to receive a community prize: a 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Take the pledge at www.Mywaterpledge.com indicating how you would like to conserve water during the month of April.

“I am excited to support the 2021 Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation on behalf of the City of Newport Beach” said Mayor Brad Avery. “The pledge to conserve water promotes the importance of reducing our environmental footprint in Newport Beach and other cities throughout the nation. I encourage all residents to take the pledge and help make Newport Beach the most water-wise city in the nation.”

Watch the Mayor’s video on the pledge at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwolsV7sLtk.