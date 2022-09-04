Surf’s Up at The Wedge

By
Jim Collins
-
0
18
Share this:

Last week coastal Orange County experienced high tides and high waves. NB Indy photographer Jim Collins captured these shots of surfers at The Wedge on Balboa Peninsula.

Surfing at The Wedge / photo by Jim Collins
Surfing at The Wedge / photo by Jim Collins
Surfing at The Wedge / photo by Jim Collins
Surfing at The Wedge / photo by Jim Collins
Surfing at The Wedge / photo by Jim Collins
Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR