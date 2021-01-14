The 2021 Newport Beach Mayor’s Dinner Postponed

Share this:

Speak Up Newport President Ed Selich has announced that the 40th annual Mayor’s Dinner scheduled for February 5, 2021, has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will be rescheduled for later in the year.

This annual event features the incoming Mayor’s State of the City Address and goals for the coming year, as well as a lively reception and entertaining program. It is a highly anticipated event that is attended by local political, business, and community leaders. The event sells out every year with about 450 attendees.

“The Mayor’s Dinner is a special evening when City officials, the business community and residents come together to celebrate the new Mayor, all the past Mayors and to raise money for the Speak Up Newport scholarship fund” said Speak Up Board member Debra Allen.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Speak Up Newport has not been able to hold its monthly programs at the Civic Center and has been doing them via Zoom webinars.

Despite postponing the Mayor’s Dinner, Speak Up Newport will keep the tradition of a February State of the City address alive. Mayor Brad Avery is scheduled to deliver his remarks via a Zoom webinar on Wednesday, February 10, at 4 p.m., the regularly scheduled Speak Up Newport Zoom program date.

Regarding rescheduling the event, Selich – himself a former Mayor of Newport Beach – said “it is disappointing that we will not be able to hold the dinner as scheduled to welcome our new Mayor, Brad Avery, as well as recognize the past Mayors, but we will do our best to make up for it with a great summer event.”

Watch for future announcements on the State of the City Address as well as details about the rescheduled Mayor’s Dinner. Visit http://www.speakupnewport.com.

About Speak Up Newport: Speak Up Newport is a non-profit, non-partisan citizens group organized to promote the common good and general welfare of the Newport Beach community. Founded in 1979, it meets monthly, presenting a public forum to hear topics of interest to the local community. It produces the Mayor’s Dinner each February, featuring the Mayor’s annual State of the City address.