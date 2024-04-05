The 34th Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show Returns to South Coast Plaza April 25-28

Share this:

The 34th Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show is a four-day garden event held April 25-28 in South Coast Plaza’s Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wings.

Discover dozens of unique plant and garden vendors for your spring gardening needs and explore eight inspiring one-of-a-kind outdoor living spaces designed by top Southern California landscape designers in collaboration with South Coast Plaza home boutiques.

There will also be a dramatic 25-foot natural centerpiece along with this year’s stunning Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE, a unique exhibit showcasing fresh floral installations inspired by art and artists.

Newport Beach connections include tours of South Coast Plaza’s collection of specimen palm trees by a horticulturalist from Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, as well as a floral mannequin on display at Sherman Gardens.

Highlights of the Southern California Garden Show will include:

A one-stop botanical bonanza with nurseries, horticultural societies, and other vendors offering unique, hard-to-find, and collectible plants for sale at more than competitive prices.

A stunning floral centerpiece 25 feet high featuring lovely and whimsical depictions of an undersea reef with colorful fish and other creatures, all made with plant materials.

Stylish and sustainable home and garden vignettes created by Southern California’s top design experts and South Coast Plaza’s home stores such as Williams-Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Sur la Table, West Elm, and more.

Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE will feature more than 15 fresh floral mannequins and spectacular installations throughout South Coast Plaza, with an additional mannequin at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. The displays will celebrate the art, artists, and creativity, and will be designed by some of Southern California’s favorite florists.

South Coast Plaza’s Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wings are located at 3333 Bear St., Costa Mesa. Visit https://www.southcoastplaza.com/gardenshow for more information.