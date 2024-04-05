The 34th Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show Returns to South Coast Plaza April 25-28

The 34th Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show is a four-day garden event held April 25-28 in South Coast Plaza’s Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wings.
Discover dozens of unique plant and garden vendors for your spring gardening needs and explore eight inspiring one-of-a-kind outdoor living spaces designed by top Southern California landscape designers in collaboration with South Coast Plaza home boutiques.
There will also be a dramatic 25-foot natural centerpiece along with this year’s stunning Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE, a unique exhibit showcasing fresh floral installations inspired by art and artists.
Newport Beach connections include tours of South Coast Plaza’s collection of specimen palm trees by a horticulturalist from Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, as well as a floral mannequin on display at Sherman Gardens.
Highlights of the Southern California Garden Show will include:
- A one-stop botanical bonanza with nurseries, horticultural societies, and other vendors offering unique, hard-to-find, and collectible plants for sale at more than competitive prices.
- A stunning floral centerpiece 25 feet high featuring lovely and whimsical depictions of an undersea reef with colorful fish and other creatures, all made with plant materials.
- Stylish and sustainable home and garden vignettes created by Southern California’s top design experts and South Coast Plaza’s home stores such as Williams-Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Sur la Table, West Elm, and more.
- Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE will feature more than 15 fresh floral mannequins and spectacular installations throughout South Coast Plaza, with an additional mannequin at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. The displays will celebrate the art, artists, and creativity, and will be designed by some of Southern California’s favorite florists.
South Coast Plaza’s Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wings are located at 3333 Bear St., Costa Mesa. Visit https://www.southcoastplaza.com/gardenshow for more information.