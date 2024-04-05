Corona del Mar Chamber Hosts “Good Morning CdM” on April 11 with Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung

Share this:

Join the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, along with community friends and neighbors, for a very informative monthly discussion group on hot topics in the community pertinent to both business and residential interests.

“Good Morning CdM” is a great way to gain valuable information from featured speakers This month’s meeting features Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung, who will offer a state of the city forecast in advance of the new fiscal year that starts in July. Learn what the city budget holds and what capital improvement projects will be implemented.

The meeting includes updates from local legislative offices and city representatives.

This month’s meeting will be held on Thursday, April 11 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Dr., Corona del Mar. Coffee and pastry will served.

The meeting is free to attend, and no RSVP needed. Free parking in the yacht club’s lot.

Visit www.CDMChamber.com for more information.