The Lido Theater Announces March Film Lineup Featuring Weekly Themed Movie Series

The Lido Theater, Newport Beach’s recently restored Art Deco movie landmark, has announced its March 2025 film lineup, presenting a specially curated selection of classic comedies, Hollywood icons, sports favorites and more. Each week introduces a new theme, inviting audiences to rediscover beloved films in the grandeur of one of Southern California’s most historic movie theaters.

“March at The Lido is packed with some of the most entertaining films ever made,” said Joseph “McG” Nichol, filmmaker and managing partner of River Jetty Restaurant Group, which operates The Lido Theater. “We’re excited to bring these beloved stories back to the big screen in a setting that truly honors their legacy and cinematic magic.”

March 2025 Program Schedule:

March 18 and 21: Golf Greats – In Celebration of the Hoag Classic. In honor of the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club, The Lido Theater presents a selection of legendary golf films including “Tin Cup” and the classic “Caddyshack.”

March 25 and 26: Baseball Classics – Leading into Opening Day with two beloved baseball films, “Field of Dreams” and “The Sandlot.”

For the latest event details and to purchase tickets, visit www.TheLidoTheater.com/events.

About The Lido Theater: A treasured Newport Beach landmark since 1939, The Lido Theater blends historic Art Deco charm with modern sophistication. Recently restored under the leadership of River Jetty Restaurant Group, the theater continues to serve as a premier destination for film, live performances and private events.

With a thoughtfully curated lineup of classic and contemporary films, as well as a café pop-up experience, The Lido Theater remains a vibrant hub for entertainment and community engagement.

Located at 3459 Via Lido in Newport Beach

