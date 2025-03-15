Elite Field of Golfers Announced for 2025 Hoag Classic March 19-23

Tournament officials have announced today details surrounding the world-class field of competitors for the 2025 Hoag Classic to be held March 19 through 23 at Newport Beach Country Club.

This year’s tournament is projected to welcome all of the top 36 players from the PGA TOUR Champions 2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings, making this one of the top fields in the event’s storied history.

The Hoag Classic field currently features eight World Golf Hall of Fame members, including Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, and past tournament champions Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh, Fred Couples, and the winningest player in PGA TOUR Champions history with 47 victories, Bernhard Langer.

Harrington, 53, is making his third consecutive start at this year’s Hoag Classic and looks to become the first player to defend his title at Newport Beach Country Club. The Irishman has enjoyed a dominant start to his PGA TOUR Champions career. He has amassed nine victories since making his PGA TOUR Champions debut in 2021 and is the only player to record multi-win seasons on the senior circuit over the past three years, including three wins in 2024, two victories in 2023, and earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 with four titles, highlighted by the U.S. Senior Open Championship. Harrington is the owner of three major championship titles on the PGA TOUR and is a Ryder Cup legend.

Joining Harrington is two-time Hoag Classic winner Els, whose smooth swing and 19 PGA TOUR wins, including four major championships, have solidified his place as one of golf’s all-time greats. The 55-year-old South African is coming off a career PGA TOUR Champions campaign in 2024 with three wins, including his first senior major, and a second-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after leading for 14 weeks during the season. Els has continued his inspired play in 2025 grabbing his seventh career PGA TOUR Champions victory at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Els is making his fifth Hoag Classic start and will attempt to become the first player to capture a third title at Newport Beach.

Couples, 65, the 2010 and 2014 Hoag Classic winner and 1992 Masters champion, brings his 14 PGA TOUR Champions victories, trademark charisma and competitive fire back to his home city of Newport Beach for a 12th tournament appearance.

Additional major championship winners competing in this year’s Hoag Classic include Darren Clarke, David Toms and Stewart Cink.

Clarke, 56, has collected four PGA TOUR Champions wins, including the 2022 Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. The Northern Irishman recorded eight top 10 finishes last season and will be making his sixth start at this year’s Hoag Classic. His best finish at Newport Beach Country Club was a T7 effort in 2023. During his time on the PGA TOUR Clarke collected three wins, most notably the 2011 Open Championship. He is a Ryder Cup stalwart with five appearances as a player and served as the European Captain in 2016.

Toms, 58, is making his seventh Hoag Classic start with a solo fifth place outing in 2018 his best finish. The Louisiana native has four PGA TOUR Champions career victories to go with 13 PGA TOUR titles, including the 2001 PGA Championship. His international team competition resume boasts three Ryder Cup and four Presidents Cup appearances.

Cink, 51, will be making his Hoag Classic debut and competing for his second PGA TOUR Champions title and a share of the $2 million purse this March. The Georgia resident captured his first senior victory in just his 10th start at the 2024 Ally Challenge and owns 14 top 10 finishes over his 17 PGA TOUR Champions career starts. Cink has won eight times on the PGA TOUR during his 30-year professional career, including The Open Championship in 2009. A five-time Ryder Cup team member and four-time Presidents Cup team member, Cink will be one to watch throughout the tournament.

“This is the first time in tournament history that the top 36 PGA TOUR Champions players will be competing at the Hoag Classic. It’s shaping up to be one of our most competitive and exciting events yet,” said Scott Easton, executive director of the Hoag Classic. “This year’s field highlights the incredible talent and legacy of these players, and we’re honored to include in those ranks so many of our past champions returning to Newport Beach Country Club. And while the competition will be intense, it is incredibly rewarding to continue hosting an event that combines world-class golf with meaningful charitable and community impact.”

The competition will also feature notable players, including defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, John Daly, Jerry Kelly, Steve Stricker, Mike Weir, and Boo Weekley. Their participation underscores the tournament’s reputation for attracting top-tier talent.

The Hoag Classic will be televised live on Golf Channel, March 21-23. Tickets including Daily Clubhouse ($125), Weekend Clubhouse Packages ($350) or Daily Grounds ($40) are available online at hoagclassic.com/tickets. Children aged 11 and under receive complimentary admission.

A current list of players is available at hoagclassic.com/player-field.

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title.

As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s program and services, as well as other local educational and military charities.

For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.