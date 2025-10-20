The Newport Beach Historical Society Presents Chris Epting on ‘Lost Landmarks of Orange County’ on November 5

The Newport Beach Historical Society presents Chris Epting on “Lost Landmarks of Orange County” for the Distinguished Speaker Series on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Balboa Fun Zone.

Epting is a New York Times bestselling author and television host. Join us to explore his “Lost Landmarks of Orange County” book. He will feature Newport Beach’s history.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A with Chris Epting. Books will be available for purchase. Members can reserve complimentary tickets. Non-members can purchase tickets for $10 at www.newportbeachhistorical.org/events.

Chris Epting has captivated audiences with his compelling storytelling and rich explorations of history. With over 50 books to his name, including more than a dozen dedicated to the fascinating history of Orange County, Chris is a true authority on the subject. His engaging presentations shine a light on the untold stories that have shaped the region, making history come alive for his audiences.

The Newport Beach Historical Society connects people past, present and future. NBHS collects, inspires, educates, preserves and protects the unique and vibrant history of the City of Newport Beach. This includes Balboa, Corona del Mar, Newport Harbor, its islands and offshore, the Back Bay, Newport Coast and Newport Mesa.

The Newport Beach Historical Society was formed in 1967. It was incorporated as a non-profit 501c3 corporation in December 2014. Learn more at www.newportbeachhistorical.org and become a member. Visit the NBHS museum at the Fun Zone. Become a volunteer and share the story of Newport Beach.