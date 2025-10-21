Christmas Arrives Early at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar

Christmas has arrived early at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar, and seasonal shoppers are already getting a head start on selecting holiday décor at the annual Christmas Boutique, which also happens to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Roger’s Gardens.

Roger’s Gardens stands as one of Southern California’s most festive holiday shopping destinations, drawing more than one million visitors from October through December. This is a chance to browse the boutique’s traditional features and immersive displays that offer a superlative selection of curated Christmas décor from around the globe, as well as exclusive artisan pieces that capture the magic of the season.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Christmas Boutique showcases a unique blend of holiday décor, from hand-turned wooden nutcrackers and intricately painted German Santas to exquisite Polish glass ornaments. Each piece is carefully selected and beautifully displayed to create an atmosphere of holiday enchantment.

According to information from Roger’s Gardens, preparation for the Christmas Boutique begins more than a year in advance, with the theme meticulously crafted by Holiday Buyers and Lead Visual Merchandisers. The team travels to Europe annually to source exclusive products, ensuring that each item reflects the highest level of craftsmanship and design.

In the final weeks before opening, a team of visual designers transforms the space into a charming showcase of 28 themed trees adorned with over 800 ornament styles plus more than 3,000 unique products for your home or office.

This year’s Christmas Boutique captures the spirit of the season with delightful displays that blend European elegance, festive grandeur, and artisanal craftsmanship.

Inspired by the charm of an old-world toy shop, the boutique is filled with heirloom-quality décor designed to enchant and inspire.

And yes, you can still stroll the gardens and select seasonal greenery to match your new decorations.

Roger’s Gardens is at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd. in Corona del Mar. Visit www.RogersGardens.com.