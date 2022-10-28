The Smart Fit Method Debuts First Orange County Location

Share this:

The Smart Fit Method has opened its first Orange County studio at 2675 Irvine Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa near Newport’s Back Bay as part of their franchising expansion plan.

The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location, in addition to their original Cardiff studio located in San Diego and their Koloa Village studio located on the island of Kaua’i, HI.

The new Smart Fit studio is locally owned and operated by Arthur Bichler and Brad Bush. Combined the two of them have over 40 years’ experience growing and developing businesses both nationally and in the Southern California area.

“I am a big proponent of data, technology and transformation so I am so excited to be aligned with The Smart Fit Method and their unique combination of fitness technology with personal training,” said Bichler. “The usage of data to validate the efficacy and efficiency of the program will allow our members to gain insights and truly transform their health by tracking their progress in the Smart Fit App. It is one thing to feel stronger and better, it is another to validate your improvements through data and science.”

Founded in San Diego in 2020 by father-son duo Rob and Connor Darnbrough, The Smart Fit Method is a science-based fitness program combining exercise robotics and Al (Artificial Intelligence) for perfect personalized training in just three, 20-min sessions a week.

The Smart Fit Method sought out the most cutting- edge fitness technology and training equipment that was once only available to professional sports teams and medical facilities and made it accessible to the public.

This revolutionary method builds strength and muscle, optimizes hormones, and burns fat to elevate members to their maximum potential efficiently and effectively. The innovative program focused on improving longevity, is scientifically proven to work with quantifiable measurable results from a monthly SMART Body Scan uploaded to member’s Smart Fit app to track results.

With a commitment of just one-hour a week, The Smart Fit Method is aiming to give members their time back all while achieving their fitness goals.

“We’ve developed and perfected an efficient and effective program at our original Cardiff studio, where we’ve helped countless clients achieve total body transformations while freeing up their time to do the other things they love,” said Rob Darnbrough, CEO and Co-founder of The Smart Fit Method. “We’re excited to work with Arthur to deliver the same great Smart Fit Method experience in Costa Mesa, while offering our existing clients the ability to achieve the same great workout and results at another studio location,” says Connor Darnbrough, brand Co-Founder.

Located next to local favorites, the Irvine Ranch Market and Coffee Dose, the studio will offer the program’s signature machines: the Smart Big 3/5 (ARX), the Smart COLD HIIT (Vasper), the Smart Ride (CAR.O.L bike), the BioCharger and the SMART Body Scan (Fit3D).

Visit www.smartfitmethod.com.