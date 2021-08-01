The Sully Band Launches Newport Beach Concerts on the Green July 25

Share this:

Live music returned to Newport Beach on Sunday, July 25 when the City of Newport Beach Arts Commission kicked off its annual Summer Concerts Series on the Green with The Sully Band, a rhythm and blues group that performed a variety of covers and originals.

A large crowd was there to enjoy the concert, the first concert on the civic center green in two years. Newport Beach Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the action.

Three more concerts are scheduled through October, 2021. Bring a low-slung beach chair and blankets and enjoy an evening in a fun atmosphere. Pack a picnic dinner or purchase from on-site gourmet food trucks. No alcohol is permitted.

The next two concerts are held on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green (100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach), while the October concert is at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula.

Admission and parking are free, on a first come, first served basis. Visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts for more information.

2021 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

August 22: DSB / 6 – 7:30 p.m., Civic Center

DSB (Don’t Stop Believin’) has been highly revered as the world’s greatest tribute to Journey. They have captured the signature sound of renowned vocalist Steve Perry and Journey in their prime. Complete with a band of world-class musicians, DSB remains true to Journey’s musical legacy and delivers a nostalgic concert experience.

September 26: Santanaways / 6 – 7:30 p.m.

SantanaWays is an electrifying latin and blues rock band that has inspired audiences in Southern California since its formation in 2012. SantanaWays pays homage to the music of Santana in the purest manner by bringing out the heart and soul of the music.

October 17: Shelley Rusk / 4 – 5:30 p.m.

As a professional singer, Shelley Rusk has worked for music artists such as Johnny Mathis, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Sandi Patty, Ray Boltz and Bill Gaither both in the recording studio and in concert. The Shelley Rusk Band will be performing songs from some of Broadway’s greatest musicals of all time.

PARTICIPATING FOOD TRUCKS

SOHO Taco Truck – September 26

Barcelona on the Go – August 22

Sugar N Spice – August 22, September 26, October 17

Coconut Truck – October 17