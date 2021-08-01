Jeffrey Petersen of Balboa Yacht Club Wins Governor’s Cup Regatta

Share this:

Taking place off the coast of Newport Beach July 26-31 was the 54th Governor’s Cup (known as the “GovCup”), the oldest and most prestigious youth match racing regatta in the world. It was hosted by Balboa Yacht Club and presented by DISC Sports and Spine Center of Newport Beach.

GovCup alumni, who hail from 16 countries and five continents, are among the most famous and successful international sailors.

This year, teams from Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom were unable to compete in the regatta, but teams from the United States and Europe provided plenty of excitement.

Two Balboa Yacht Club entries accepted invitations: David Wood and Jeffrey Petersen, who both grew up sailing at BYC.

According to information from the Governor’s Cup website, Peterson narrowly defeated Emil Kjaer (DEN, Royal Danish Yacht Club) 3-2.

Both Petersen and Kjaer have a rematch coming up in the Youth Match Racing World Championships, also hosted by Balboa Yacht Club August 9-14, with World Sailing as the governing body of the sport.

Morgan Pinckney (USA, Newport Harbor Yacht Club), 16, won the petit final against Porter Kavle (USA, Annapolis Yacht Club) 2-0.

For more information on the race, visit www.govcupracing.com.

Photos by NB Indy photographer Jim Collins