Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The ‘Wonderful World of Comics’ Comes Alive at Convention

Posted On 25 Mar 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

WonderCon, or the “Wonderful World of Comics Convention,” returned to Anaheim this weekend, much to the delight of thousands of kids and adults from Newport Beach, Orange County and beyond. The Anaheim Convention Center once again transformed for WonderCon 2018.

Cosplayers (costume players) strutted their stuff in outfits that fit their fantasy heroes and villains from movies, comics, and video games during the three-day event, held March 23–25. Others simply enjoyed the fun and festivities, including numerous panel discussions and workshops. 

For more information, visit comic-con.org/wca.

— All photos by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Newport Coast Campus Transforms Into Global Village

Posted On 23 Mar 2018
, By
0

NB Candidate Drops Out of Congressional Race, Endorses Rival

Posted On 22 Mar 2018
, By
0

GOP Insider Enters Congressional Race

Posted On 19 Mar 2018
, By
0

Del Potro and Osaka Take Title for BNP Paribas Tennis Open

Posted On 19 Mar 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.