Thoughts on the L.A. Fires

With fires raging in the county adjacent to Orange County it is difficult to concentrate on anything else.

At the end of last week I was glued to my TV, watching the disaster take shape in the county in which I was born and still have family and friends. Several of them have had to vacate their homes. I suspect that these connections hold true for many people in Newport Beach.

I think that with our proximity to the ocean, we have felt less vulnerable. I certainly did. But now as we gaze upon what used to be Pacific Palisades and Malibu which have been ravished by fire and as we experience a hefty wind in our own neighborhoods, we can begin to feel the vulnerability that most Californians face particularly this time of year.

We may have forgotten also about the fire that burned in Laguna Beach over two decades ago and was headed toward Newport Beach before it was stopped. I remember leaving for work one morning not knowing what I would come home too.

My elderly aunt was staying with me at the time and I remember her asking me what she should grab and take with her if the fire approached while I was at work.I wasn’t

as worried then as I am now—worried and astonished by the destruction of what may end up being the worst natural disaster in California’s history.

On Wednesday I was digging through piles of papers trying to find documents and considering what I should grab if I did have to leave in a hurry. I even was thinking of putting those things in my car in anticipation of a quick departure. And I was watering my grass which has grown dry from the lack of rain expected this time of the year.

While it is painful to watch cities and landmarks of my life in Los Angeles County get destroyed by the fires, it is heartening to see firefighters arrive to help from all over the United States and from our northern and southern neighboring countries as well.

I read that Los Angeles has some of the strongest and most capable firefighters in the country. But because of complications of water supplies and aerial power being sidelined by the strong winds, the struggle to contain the fires has been limited at times. And the firefighters have felt overwhelmed.

I am praying that this week weather conditions will not bring additional harm to our northern neighbors. Let us hope, of course, that it will not spread to our county. If it does, I expect that our local firefighters will be prepared and will receive outside help as Los Angeles has done.

May we experience in Newport Beach and elsewhere the camaraderie and community support that arises from such a disaster. And may we think of those who have lost so much to the fires and find ways to offer sympathy and support.

Lynn Lorenz / Newport Beach