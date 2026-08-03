Three Local Restaurants Win Top Wine Awards

Congratulations to Mastro’s Ocean Club in Newport Coast, Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach, and The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar in Newport Beach.

These three coastal OC restaurants in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach were honored with the Best of Award of Excellence this month by Wine Spectator Magazine, the bible of the wine industry read by wine aficionados around the world.

Every year, Wine Spectator bestows its Restaurant Awards that recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine, and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.

To qualify for an award, a wine list must present complete, accurate information, including vintages and appellations for all selections. Complete producer names and correct spellings are mandatory, and the overall presentation of the list is also considered.

Lists that meet these requirements are judged for one of three awards:

Award of Excellence for wine lists that offer diners a thoughtfully selected and well-rounded range of choices. These programs typically feature around 100 selections, though many extend well beyond that benchmark. Designed to complement the restaurant’s cuisine and pricing, the lists showcase quality and diversity while presenting wines with clear, complete information, including key details such as vintage and appellation.

Best of Award of Excellence winners demonstrate a deeper commitment to wine as an integral part of the dining experience. Beyond maintaining expansive wine lists, these programs invest in staff education, wine-focused events and elevated service standards. Their cellars generally feature 350 or more selections from top producers, offering broad regional representation and impressive vintage depth.

Grand Award, recognizes the world’s most exceptional restaurant wine programs. These destinations set the standard for wine-focused hospitality by combining outstanding service, extensive wine expertise, innovative presentation, and meticulously maintained cellars. Their wine lists typically feature 1,000 or more selections, offering remarkable vintage depth, multiple bottle formats, and comprehensive collections from many of the world’s greatest producers. To earn this honor, each candidate undergoes a rigorous on-site evaluation by a Wine Spectator judge. In 2026, 99 restaurants worldwide earned Grand Awards (none in Orange County).

“We have a good program at our restaurant,” said The Winery partner and wine director William Lewis, who noted that The Winery has received the Wine Spectator award for the last 10 years.

Selanne Steak Tavern, co-owned by Olympic medalist and former Ducks hockey star Teemu Selänne and Southern California businessman Kevin Pratt, has earned Wine Spectator’s 2026 “Best of Award of Excellence” for the 10th consecutive year.

This prestigious recognition honors the restaurant’s exceptional wine program, which features a 3,000-bottle cellar and a thoughtfully curated wine list of more than 400 selections representing leading wine regions around the world.

Led by advanced sommelier and wine director Vito Pasquale, Selanne Steak Tavern’s wine program is particularly noted for its depth in California and French wines, extensive by-the-glass offerings and rare, highly allocated selections.

“We are honored to receive Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for the 10th consecutive year,” said Pratt and Selänne in a joint statement. “This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our culinary, wine and service teams, whose commitment to hospitality continues to define our guests’ experience. We are grateful to our Laguna Beach community and the guests who dine with us from around the world.”

Several Newport Beach restaurants received the Award of Excellence: Casadami (opened last year), The Quiet Woman, and Rusty Pelican.

Visit www.WineSpectator.com for more information.