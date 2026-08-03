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Home Eat + Drink VEA Newport Beach Launches Summer Culinary Collaboration with Chef Angelo Sosa of...

VEA Newport Beach Launches Summer Culinary Collaboration with Chef Angelo Sosa of Bravo’s Top Chef

By
Christopher Trela
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Top Chef alumni Angelo Sosa’s Beso burger.

VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Resort & Spa, always seems to have something fun in store for guests and locals, and this summer is no different. VEA has announced a collaboration with chef, restaurateur, and Bravo’s Top Chef alumni, Chef Angelo Sosa.

Available through September 30, Chef Sosa presents two distinct concepts: Beso Burger and Taqueria Amada.

Top Chef alumni Angelo Sosa

“This is going to be a summer to remember,” says Chef Sosa. “Our partnership with Marriott is rooted in a shared belief that food should create connection, joy, and a true sense of place. Through this summer activation, we’re bringing guests something flavorful, thoughtful, and memorable, the kind of experience that makes summer feel a little more alive.”

The Beso Burger menu is available daily at Edge Bar, and includes:

  • Beso Burger ($28) — Single Smashed Prime Beef Patty, Beso Sauce, American Cheese, Pickles, Toasted Brioche Bun, and Crinkle Cut Fries
  • Beso Shake ($12) — Signature French Fry Vanilla
  • Beso Combo ($36) — Beso Burger, Crinkle Cut Fries, and Signature Shake
  • Imayo Tsukasa Artesian Junmai, Niigata (Glass $14, Bottle $28)

The Taqueria Amada menu is available for lunch and dinner at VIEW Restaurant & Lounge, and features:

  • Fish Taco ($24) — Grilled rock fish, chipotle mayo, crisp cabbage, pickled red onion, salsa macha, salsa verde, micro cilantro
  • Elote Tostada ($18) — Corn puree, charred esquites, elotespice mayo, feta, salsa macha*, micro cilantro
  • Tuna Tostada ($24) — Yellowfin tuna, guacamole, Persian cucumbers, red onion, jalapeno, citrus ponzu, salsa macha
  • Vanilla Bean Flan ($16) — Manchego cheese
  • Jamaica & Piña Mezcalita ($18) — Manojo mezcal, hibiscus, pineapple, citrus, clove
  • Jamaica & Piña Agua Fresca ($12) — Hibiscus, pineapple, citrus, clove

Additionally, VEA Newport Beach will host a concert on August 20 featuring Teddy Robb, and Second City Goes Coastal comedy troupe September 4.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.veanewportbeach.com.

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