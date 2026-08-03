VEA Newport Beach Launches Summer Culinary Collaboration with Chef Angelo Sosa of Bravo’s Top Chef

VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Resort & Spa, always seems to have something fun in store for guests and locals, and this summer is no different. VEA has announced a collaboration with chef, restaurateur, and Bravo’s Top Chef alumni, Chef Angelo Sosa.

Available through September 30, Chef Sosa presents two distinct concepts: Beso Burger and Taqueria Amada.

“This is going to be a summer to remember,” says Chef Sosa. “Our partnership with Marriott is rooted in a shared belief that food should create connection, joy, and a true sense of place. Through this summer activation, we’re bringing guests something flavorful, thoughtful, and memorable, the kind of experience that makes summer feel a little more alive.”

The Beso Burger menu is available daily at Edge Bar, and includes:

Beso Burger ($28) — Single Smashed Prime Beef Patty, Beso Sauce, American Cheese, Pickles, Toasted Brioche Bun, and Crinkle Cut Fries

Beso Shake ($12) — Signature French Fry Vanilla

Beso Combo ($36) — Beso Burger, Crinkle Cut Fries, and Signature Shake

Imayo Tsukasa Artesian Junmai, Niigata (Glass $14, Bottle $28)

The Taqueria Amada menu is available for lunch and dinner at VIEW Restaurant & Lounge, and features:

Fish Taco ($24) — Grilled rock fish, chipotle mayo, crisp cabbage, pickled red onion, salsa macha, salsa verde, micro cilantro

Elote Tostada ($18) — Corn puree, charred esquites, elotespice mayo, feta, salsa macha*, micro cilantro

Tuna Tostada ($24) — Yellowfin tuna, guacamole, Persian cucumbers, red onion, jalapeno, citrus ponzu, salsa macha

Vanilla Bean Flan ($16) — Manchego cheese

Jamaica & Piña Mezcalita ($18) — Manojo mezcal, hibiscus, pineapple, citrus, clove

Jamaica & Piña Agua Fresca ($12) — Hibiscus, pineapple, citrus, clove

Additionally, VEA Newport Beach will host a concert on August 20 featuring Teddy Robb, and Second City Goes Coastal comedy troupe September 4.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.veanewportbeach.com.