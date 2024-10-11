Tickets Now On Sale for the Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour

Share this:

The Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour, an annual event presented by the Balboa Island Improvement Association, returns on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year the event celebrates its 26th anniversary and marks the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. There will be eight delightfully decorated island homes and cottages to experience.

Tickets are $40 online at https://biia.org/holiday-home-tour.

They also will be available for purchase beginning on November 1 at Crush Clothing and Sunny Days on Balboa Island, Bliss Home Design on Pacific Coast Highway in Corona del Mar, Blue Springs Home on 17th Street in Costa Mesa, and Seaside Gallery & Goods on Tustin Avenue in Newport Beach.

Will Call Tickets will be available to pick up at the Balboa Island Fire Station located at 124 Marine Avenue, Balboa Island from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the home tour. You may also purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. that day.

While on the Island, make sure to visit the many shops, boutiques and restaurants on Marine Avenue and Agate Avenue. And don’t miss the return of the Holiday Market at The Royal Hen on Marine Avenue.

To be a Home Tour Sponsor please visit our website at www.biia.org. To be a Docent or have any questions please call (949) 384-8580.