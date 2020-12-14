Tiffany & Co. Unveils Redesigned Store, New Location at South Coast Plaza

Share this:

Tiffany & Co. announces the new location and redesign of its store at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

The South Coast Plaza store will introduce the second Tiffany Blue Box Cafe in North America after the original, The Blue Box Cafe at Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue Flagship store in New York City.

This permanent Tiffany Blue Box Cafe at South Coast Plaza will delight clients who have always dreamed of having breakfast at Tiffany. They opened this month with limited service. Full service is planned for Spring 2021.

In celebration of the store opening and to coincide with the November launch of new styles from the Tiffany T1 collection, South Coast Plaza is the first North American store to exclusively preview the Tiffany T1 bangle and ring in 18k rose gold with baguette diamonds for a limited time.

The relocated store boasts a total retail area of approximately 12,000 square feet, nearly double its previous store footprint within the center. Located on the main level of South Coast Plaza, the interior store façade includes a custom Wheat Leaf feature wall crafted in carved stone. The grand entrance creates a luxurious atmosphere while immersing guests into the world of Tiffany and its modern aesthetic.

Upon entry, clients are greeted with a hand-painted mural by Artist Yoon Hyup. The custom design and soft color palette are inspired by the store’s surrounding Southern California topography that visually suggests water, waves, clouds and wind.

A custom chandelier made of hand-cast crystal cylinders, hand-embroidered murals and unique uses of Tiffany Blue Amazonite, fluted wood, custom-cut stone, cast glass with a distinct texture and metal all create a cohesive and elevated feel in an open space.

There is also an oversized portrait of Tiffany’s founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany, crafted by local Orange County artist Andrew Myers.

Visual elements, including built-in wall showcases, stone case lines and tower vitrines, highlight the exceptional jewelry pieces.

To incorporate interactive elements, Tiffany has added a Discovery Table and Personalization Counter where clients will have the opportunity to try on product and experience on-site custom engraving on items ranging from wedding bands, tags and pendants to home and accessories items while they wait

Another design element sure to captivate guests: a Tiffany Blue Box wrapping station.

The South Coast Plaza store displays the brands latest jewelry designs and radiant diamonds, designed by Reed Krakoff, Tiffany’s Chief Artistic Officer, including Tiffany T1 and a vast High Jewelry presentation. Tiffany T1 is a reimagining of the Tiffany T collection celebrating the iconic “T” motif – featured in the brand’s jewelry designs since the 1980s. The High Jewelry Collection celebrates Tiffany’s innovative artistry and superlative diamond and colored gemstone legacy.

To learn more, please visit www.tiffany.com.