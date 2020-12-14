Newport Beach Animal Shelter Holds Annual Pet Toy Drive

Share this:

Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter is making a list and checking it twice to make the holiday bright for all the Shelter pets.

Be a “Santa Paws” for Newport Beach Animal Shelter and donate to the Annual Shelter Pet Toy Drive.

This holiday season, pet lovers can express support for the shelter’s furry companions by dropping off donations at the Shelter or shopping their wish lists online. Recommended donations include:

New pet toys (all sizes, but especially larger ones), soft dog toys, cat/kitten scratchers and toys.

Grooming, Hygiene & Comfort: Kuranda dog beds, cat beds, leashes, harnesses and collars, clean towels, blankets, washcloths, dog shampoo, disposable dog waste bags, puppy pads.

To purchase a gift, or gift card on Amazon.com, Target.com or Chewy.com, or to make a monetary donation, go to www.FONBAS.org.

Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS) is dedicated to serving the needs of animals to restore their well-being and reunite them with their owners or find new forever homes. Founded in 2017 by a group of local community leaders in a public-private partnership with the City of Newport Beach, FONBAS supplements funding for the current Newport Beach Animal Shelter to provide upgraded amenities and medical care and is dedicated to providing a permanent animal shelter for the City of Newport Beach.

Go to www.FONBAS.org for more information or to become a member of FONBAS.