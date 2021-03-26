Time for Fun: OC Fair Returns This Summer July 16 to August 15

Share this:

Things are looking fair this summer—and that’s a good thing!

Last year, the Orange County Fair was forced to cancel its annual salute to summer due to the pandemic, but the OC Fair has just announced it is returning this summer July 16 – August 15 with the appropriate theme “Time for Fun.”

“We are grateful to plan for an exciting, and safe, OC Fair this year,” said OC Fair Board Chair Natalie Rubalcava-Garcia in a press release. “This milestone will allow the community to come together to celebrate the future and generate much-needed opportunities for economic development and growth in Orange County. The Board and staff have done a fantastic job of responsibly managing our finances and preparing to meet safe reopening guidelines to not just make it through the pandemic, but to emerge resilient and ready for 2021 and beyond.”

According to information received from the OC Fair, staff members have been working closely with public health agencies to develop protocols to keep fairgoers safe while bringing back carnival rides, fair food, entertainment, competitions, animals and other things that make the Fair so popular.

Naturally, the plans for the 2021 OC Fair are based on health agency projections for the summer and could change if warranted by public health conditions, but recent the dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases in the county and the increased availability of the COVID vaccine bodes well for a successful summertime celebration.

Advance ticket sales will be required and limited capacity will give fairgoers more elbow room. The number of concessions, rides and shopping vendors will be reduced and spaced out to provide more distance between each.

“We have worked through many different scenarios for the 2021 OC Fair and we are so excited to move forward with this plan because it means that we really can bring back the fun, and that’s why I love this year’s theme,” said Michele Richards, OC Fair & Event Center CEO. “We want everyone to continue to follow health guidelines and get vaccinated so we can finally celebrate summer together again.”

The Fair Board voted to keep ticket prices at the 2019 OC Fair rates, which are $12 general admission and $7 for children and seniors on weekdays (Wednesday, Thursday), and $14 general admission and $7 for children and seniors on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

The current plan is for the fair to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, as it traditionally has been. There is a change to move Friday into weekend pricing and OC Fair will absorb the online ticket sale fees.

Announcements regarding concerts in Pacific Amphitheatre and The Hangar will be coming soon.

Admission tickets will go on sale May 1 on www.ocfair.com.