Segerstrom Center Adds Live Tuesday Night Dance Classes in April and May

Share this:

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is kicking up the heat on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza dance floor with its popular Tuesday Night Dance series featuring Salsa on April 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Bollywood on May 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Classes are 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with check-in at 6 p.m. Spaces are just $10 each, with 28 spaces available. Sign up soon, the Tuesday Night Dance series will sell out quickly.

Salsa: April 6, 13, 20, 27

Latin dancer/choreographer Lyrik Cruz will inspire experienced and novice Salsa aficionados alike. He was part of the Center’s National Dance Day celebration in 2019, conducting his class on stage in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. He’s back with a socially distanced series of classes on the Argyros Plaza. Cruz is an acclaimed choreographer and master instructor who has served as a guest choreographer to more than 20 dance companies as well as choreographed for shows at Madison Square Garden, Hammerstein Ballroom and major music venues all along the East Coast.

Bollywood: May 4, 11, 18, 25

Apra Bhandari will lead the fun, upbeat Bollywood classes, perfect for all ages. It’s energetic and colorful and great exercise. Bhandari is the director and owner of award winning Adaa Dance, which she founded to share her love for dance, Indian culture and fitness with everyone. She is trained in various styles of dance, including Kathak (an Indian classical dance form). Apra loves to combine the fun beats of Bollywood with energetic movements to create the perfect cardio class that everyone can enjoy. Adaa focuses on staying active and creating a well-balanced lifestyle through yoga, meditation and movement.

Keeping Safe at The Center

The Center’s outdoor presentations on the Argyros Plaza comply with government recommendations for Orange County’s current tier status. Masks must be worn by all guests upon check-in and until they arrive at their assigned space. Contactless check-in will include wellness and touchless temperature checks. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Argyros Plaza. Each participant will be spaced eight feet from others and dance movements will be stationary. The instructor will be on-stage and will not provide tactile cuing.

For more information, visit www.SCFTA.org.