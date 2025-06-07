Tony Award-Winning “Life of Pi” Performs at Segerstrom Center Through June 15

“Life of Pi,” the Tony Award-winning theatrical experience that has wowed audiences around the globe, has come to Segerstrom Hall through June 15.

This dazzling stage adaptation of “Life of Pi” is based on Yann Martel’s best-selling novel( (more than 15 million copies sold worldwide).

“Life of Pi” has become a global phenomenon with acclaimed engagements on Broadway, London’s West End and UK tour, and now “Life of Pi” is thrilling U.S. audiences on a multi-city tour.

“Life of Pi” story revolves around a cargo ship that sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean. A sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, “Life of Pi” creates a visually stunning journey that will leave audiences filled with awe and joy. Martel’s extraordinary tale of family, resilience and survival and the natural world combined with Chakrabarti’s brilliantly staged story speaks to every generation.

Critic Alexis Soloski said, in The New York Times, “With dazzling imagination and sublime control, the show’s cast and crew conjure a delirious, dynamic, highly pettable world. And oh, is it a wonder. ‘Life of Pi’ succeeds as a broader tribute to human ingenuity and animal grace.”

Soloski added that “The animals here, designed by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, with movement direction by Caldwell, prowl and canter and leap with astonishing character and style. And Richard Parker, animated by three puppeteers at any given time, is the show’s striped jewel. Chuffing, growling and panting as he stalks the boat’s perimeter, he is at once beguiling, gentlemanly and quite dangerous.”

“At its most abstract, this a play about how we come to terms with our own choices, even with our own survival, and the stories we might tell to make those choices and that survival make sense.”

Tickets for “Life of Pi” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $44.07 and are available for purchase online at scfta.org.