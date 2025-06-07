Comedian Rita Rudner and Listen to the Seventies Band to Perform at Campus JAX in Newport Beach Friday June 20

For the past 25 years comedian Rita Rudner has been a house-filling favorite in Las Vegas, selling nearly two-million tickets on her way to becoming the longest-running solo female comedy show in the history of Las Vegas (she was named Las Vegas Comedian of the Year nine years in a row).

Rita has filled Carnegie Hall in New York, the Opera House in Sydney and the Palladium in London. She has recorded ten award-winning TV specials and written several best-selling books, screenplays and plays.

She’s also a regular performer at Laguna Playhouse both in her hilarious one-woman show and also on stage in comic roles.

Now, Rudner comes to Newport Beach to host an evening of comedy and music featuring the band Listen to the Seventies as they present a tribute to some of the great singer/songwriters from the remarkable 1970s decade.

Among the artists they pay tribute to: Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Fleetwood Mac, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Paul Simon, Bob Seger, The Steve Miller Band and many others.

This salute to a golden era of tight harmonies, meaningful lyrics and great tunes is performed by a killer rock band fronted by Orange County’s own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman, recently named Best Female Solo Artist at the 2025 Laguna Festival Awards.

Campus JAX is located at 3950 Campus Dr. in Newport Beach. Tickets are available at campusjax.com.