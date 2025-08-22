Topside Rooftop Bar at Lido House Launches Wellness-Driven Cocktails

The phrase “healthy cocktail” seems like an oxymoron, but many bars and mixologists are indeed focusing on ways to add a dash of wellness to their creative concoctions.

The Lido House’s rooftop bar, Topside, is getting in on the wellness craze by launching a line of wellness-driven cocktails that include functional elixirs as one of the ingredients.

These elixirs are from VTL, which makes more than a dozen special elixirs with ingredients focused on supporting energy, immunity, vitality and other holistic functions.

The cocktails include the Lido Libido, which blends tequila, grapefruit, and VTL’s Libido Elixir, which supports mood and reduces stress. It contains Damiana, Catuaba Bark, Horny Goar Weed, Shilajit, Shatavari Root, Saffron, Cardamom, Maca Root, Cinnamon, Ginger, and Vanilla Bean.

The Recovery Time cocktail is a tart cherry mezcal cocktail with rose water and Vitality Elixir, which is formulated for endurance and balance. It contains Guarana, Cinnamon, Ginseng, Ashwagandha Root, Shatavari Root, and Maca Root.

There’s also the Cold Plunge, which combines gin, matcha, and Rise Elixir, which VTL says is a “powerful blend of adaptogenic herbs designed to invigorate your body and mind, providing sustained energy and focus without stimulants.

The Bulleit-Proof Shield is a bourbon cocktail infused with turmeric and immune-boosting Orange Shield, while the Glow Up is a vodka-based drink with activated charcoal, kombucha, and rosemary.

VTL notes on its website that the statements of health benefits have not been evaluated by the FDA.

While at Topside, you can match your healthy cocktail with a reasonably healthy snack.

The Avocado Spread, Mayor’s Table Hummus, OC Onion Dip and Epic Baba Ghanoush are all vegan and gluten free, while the Aguachile Negro, Yellowtail Crudo and Rockcod Ceviche are all gluten free. These are sharable snacks but easy for one person to devour.

All spreads are served with either house-crafted lavash or farmer’s market vegetable crudité—guaranteed to add a healthy dose of wellness to your meal.

And while you’re sipping your wellness cocktail and savoring a snack, relax and enjoy the view from Topside and the laid-back atmosphere.

Topside is open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit https://lidohousehotel.com for more information.